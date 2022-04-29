The airline will be running new flights from Glasgow Airport to mainland Spain, the Canaries, and the Balearics.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet 2 has announced new flights to a range of sunshine destinations from Glasgow Airport

With travel restrictions ending and international travel returning to normal, many Glaswegians will be hoping to travel abroad.

Those wishing to travel have now more flexibility after Jet2.com added extra flights to sunshine destinations from Glasgow Airport due to rapid growth in demand from Scottish holidaymakers.

The leading leisure airline has announced new flights to mainland Spain, the Canaries, and the Balearics in time for the Early May Bank Holiday, Spring Bank Holiday and Platinum Jubilee Holiday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “After the removal of all travel restrictions, international travel is looking like it did before the pandemic. This return to normal has led to customer confidence bouncing back strongly, with holidaymakers jumping at the chance to get away. As such, we are seeing enormous growth for all seasons, with Summer 22 proving to be one of the most popular times for a holiday.

Where are the new flights going?

There will be extra flights from Glasgow Airport to Majorca, Alicante and Tenerife.

Majorca is the crown jewel of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean and is known for its beautiful coastline, secluded coves, limestone mountains and Spanish architecture.

The island has something for everyone with action-packed resorts for families, secluded spots for couples and lively bars and clubs for party-goers.

Located in the middle of Costa Blanca, Alicante is a much-loved tourist destination due to its stretch of beaches and cultural attractions.

It is home to Santa Barbara Castle, which has been around since the 9th century and draws in hundreds of tourists every year thanks to its hilltop position overlooking the city and sea.

The largest of the Canary Islands, Tenerife, offers year-round sunshine and lively resorts with thrilling nightlife.

The most popular areas include Los Cristianos and Playa de la Americas.

If you fancy a more peaceful getaway, visit Puerto de la Cruz.

When do the additional flights start?

The additional flights will commence before the May Bank Holiday weekend when travel abroad is expected to be in demand.

Additional Wednesday services to Majorca began on Wednesday April 27, while Friday services to Alicante are set to operate between April 29 and June 10.

Monday services to Tenerife will depart from May 2 to June 13.

How much will flights cost?

According to the Jet2 website, prices for single tickets from Glasgow to Alicante start from £45.

The website currently has single tickets for flights from Glasgow to Antalya with prices as low as £119 in May.

You could fly to Tenerife from Glasgow in May for as little as £50.

Prices are subject to change depending on the time of travel.