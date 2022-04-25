The May Day bank holiday is just around the corner - so what’s the forecast looking like?

May Day Bank Holiday is usually a time for sitting in the sun, and enjoying the time off.

In recent weeks there have been whispers of a potential heatwave in May, so dreams of a Monday afternoon in the sun may not be too far out of reach.

So, what is the weather looking like for our next bank holiday?

Here’s a breakdown of all the latest weather updates from the Met Office.

When is the May Day bank holiday in 2022?

May Day bank holiday falls on Monday 2 May.

There will also be an in-service day on Thursday 5 May that coincides with the local Scottish government elections.

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow City Centre?

Friday

The day will begin sunny with clouds starting to form throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 15°C and lows of 7°C.

Saturday

Saturday is forecast to be mostly cloudy but dry. Temperatures are forecast to have highs of 14°C.

The evening will feel much cooler with temperatures expected to hit lows of 6°C.

Sunday

Sunday is forecast to be much of the same with an overcast forecast on the horizon. However, some bright spells may break through as we move into the afternoon.

Temperatures will feel cooler with highs of 14°C and lows of 6°C.

Monday

Unfortunately it seems that the clouds are here to stay with a forecast 99% cloud cover for the bank holiday Monday.

There is a chance of some shows throughout the afternoon, however they are forecast to be brief.

Temperatures will be much the same as the rest of the weekend with highs of 14°C and lows of 6°C in the evening.

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow Airport?

Friday

Friday morning is set to have sunny intervals throughout, but clouds will set in as we move into the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 15°C and lows of 6°C.

Saturday

Saturday is forecast to be cloudy but dry all day. Temperatures will be cooler than the day prior with highs of 14°C.

As we move into the evening temperatures continue to drop to lows of 7°C.

Sunday

As we move into the later half of the weekend, the clouds show no sign of shifting with the day forecast to be overcast all day.

There may be some periods of bright spells throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will feel cooler with highs of 14°C and lows of 6°C.

Monday

Unfortunately, Monday looks to be the worst day of the weekend with the cloudy skies continuing.

There is a chance of a brief shower or two in the afternoon also.

Temperatures will however, feel warmer with highs of 15 °C, and lows of 6°C in the evening.

When is the next bank holiday after May?

People across the UK will get two extra bank holidays this year to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Schools and some workplaces will be closed on Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June.

What is the long range forecast for the Strathclyde area?

Tonight (25 April)

Tonight will continue to be dry but cloudy with some clear spells throughout the evening.

There will be some light winds and temperatures will hit lows of 3°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be dry and bright with some sunny spells breaking through throughout the morning. As we move into the afternoon there will be sunshine with winds remaining light.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 15°C.

Outlook to Wednesday to Friday