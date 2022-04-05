The airline will be running flights from Glasgow Airport to Antalya and Dalaman.

Glasgow Airport has expanded its destination options further this week, with the first flight to the ‘Turkish Riviera’ taking off today.

After a rapid growth in demand from Scottish holiday makers for affordable destinations in Turkey, Glasgow Airport has announced a new airline would be joining the fleet to accommodate those needs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first flight by Corendon Airlines from Glasgow Airport to Antalya took off on Monday 4 April.

Before the departure a ceremony was held with representatives from Corendon AIrlines, and Glasgow Airport as well as the flight crew.

Christopher Tibbett, Head of Airline Relations and Marketing at Glasgow Airport said: “We are thrilled to welcome Corendon Airlines to Glasgow Airport, offering Scottish consumers a choice of not one, but two, fabulous Turkish beach destinations for their post-Covid getaway. And during our current cold snap, there’s no better time to book”.

Paul Riches, Corendon Airlines UK Commercial Representative released a statement, addressing plans to increase flights to other UK holiday destinations in the coming years: “we aim to provide Scottish holidaymakers direct and comfortable flights to sunny destinations and we are confident our Glasgow flights will be successful in summer 2022 and beyond.”

When do the flights start?

Paul Riches, Corendon Airlines UK Commercial Representative said in a statement that the company was excited about the new venture: “We are very excited to be here today launching our very first flight from Glasgow Airport.”

“In Summer 2022, we will offer a total of 4 flights weekly from Glasgow to Antalya and Dalaman.”

The inaugural flight kicked off today but flights are not expected to be running to full capacity until the summer time. No official date has been released yet.

When can I book tickets?

The flights will commence in summer of 2022 and there will be four flights weekly to the new destinations.

Where in Turkey is Antalya and Dalaman?

Antalya is Tukey’s fastest growing city with a charming historic core rooted in the Roman period, as well as modern food, and wine on tap.

Antalya has a range of stunning beaches to choose from like Akyarlar Beach. Dolphins also visit the waters off Antalya so if you’re lucky, you might just see one.

Dalaman is found in the South West of Turkey, which has seen a rapid increase in tourism due to its fascinating history, and stunning beaches.

One of its most popular areas is the Blue Lagoon, a peninsula of pure white sand spreading out into the Aegean Sea.

It is also home to one of the seven wonders of the Ancient World, Ephesus is one of Turkey’s most famous historical sites and is well preserved.

How much will flights cost?

There are no set prices for the summer flights as of yet. However, currently with other airlines you can get to Dalaman for as low as £286 for a return from Glasgow.

According to the Corendon website, prices for single tickets from Glasgow to Dalaman start from €131.20.

The website currently has single tickets for flights from Glasgow to Antalya with prices as low as €112.20 in september.

Prices are subject to change depending on time of travel.

What is the name of the airline operating the flights?

Corendon Airlines will be operating the flights.Corendon Airlines was first formed in 2005 as part of the Corendon Tourism Group.

The airline carries around six million passengers a year from Europe to popular holiday destinations. The airline currently operates flights to 65 countries from 165 airports worldwide.

The airline was also ranked 4th in the classification of the cleanest Global airlines.

What are Corendon Airlines Baggage Allowances?

Corendon Airlines allows each passenger to take one hand baggage other than their personal items into their flight.