The National Records of Scotland have released data on the most popular baby names in Scotland in 2023 - we took a look to see what the 15 most popular baby boy names were in Glasgow.

The rankings for baby names in Glasgow differ greatly from the rest of Scotland. The most popular name for baby boys in Scotland was Luca - which ranked slightly in Glasgow when compared to the rest of the country. On the other hand - Isla was the most popular name for girls in 2023.

Luca became the top name for the first time since records began in 1974, overtaking Noah after its rise to first place in 2022.

The number of different names given to boys has been increasing year-to-year with a new all-time high in 2023, as did the number of unique names (not given to any other baby that year) for boys. The same pattern was observed for girls’ names and the variety of names given to girls remains much greater that boys.

Within the top 100 boys’ names, there were six names that rose by 20 places or more across Scotland: Louie, Albie, Hamish, Jax, Murray, Owen, Oakley, Ruairidh, Joey, and Cillian.

These are the 15 most popular baby boy names in Glasgow according to the latest data.

1 . Muhammad 100 babies in Glasgow were named Muhammed in 2023. Photo: pololia - stock.adobe.com

2 . Leo 39 babies were named Leo in 2023

3 . Luca Luca was the third most popular baby name in 2023 - 37 boys were called Luca in Glasgow in 2023.