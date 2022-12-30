Most trains in Scotland have been cancelled today due to heavy flooding across the country amidst heavy rain this morning - with more predicted to come later in the day.

As many Glaswegians prepare to travel to Edinburgh for Hogmanay tomorrow - Avanti West Coast and Scotrail announced that they have cancelled most of their trains throughout Scotland.

This news comes amidst forecasts of heavy rain all day today, December 30. Many commuters took to Twitter to ask why their trains had been cancelled and how they could arrange alternative travel arrangements.

Responding to a Twitter user enquiring about the cancellations, a spokesperson for Avanti West Coast wrote:”Hi there. Due to forecasts of heavy rain, an emergency speed restriction is in place between Carlisle and Glasgow/Edinburgh all day on Friday 30 December today.

“I’d advise avoiding travelling north of Carlisle unless it’s absolutely necessary due to poor weather. “

Scotrail also seem to be struggling with the weather - with many cancellations throughout the day. Commuters are advised to keep checking the app as a spokesperson said that they ‘don’t know’ which trains will be running later.

A spokesperson for Scotrail wrote on Twitter:”Hello, lots of you asking what trains will be running later. I’m afraid the answer right now is, “I don’t know.” It depends on how quickly the weather improves, flood waters clear & safety checks are made. Our app & website are constantly updated with the latest info

Any Scotrail tickets dated for today, December 30, will be valid for travel tomorrow due to the severe disruption the service is facing.

This morning all North Clyde lines, Glasgow Central - Edinburgh via Shotts, and the Wemyss Bay - Port Glasgow train routes were all cancelled due to flooding on the tracks. Later in the day the railway flooded at Lochwinnoch - leading to the cancellation of any services between Ayr, Ardrossan, Largs, or Glasgow.

The track at Bowling Station in Glasgow was entirely submerged this morning due to heavy rain. (Pic: National Rail)

The situation is constantly updating - but at the time of writing the only services running in Scotland are as follows:

Cathcart Circle - Glasgow Central

Neilston & Newton - Bathgate

Dalmuir - Edinburgh

N. Berwick/Dunbar - Edinburgh

Tweedbank - Inverness

Wick & Kyle Aberdeen/Inverness - Perth

A spokesperson for Scotrail wrote on Twitter:”We hope to reinstate services on all other lines later today once the weather has improved and safety checks have been made.”

Rail replacement buses are also extremely limited due to the high demand, leading tickets to be accepted on the following services:

McGill’s: Gourock - Wemyss Bay/Port Glasgow

Subway: Partick - Glasgow city centre

CityBus: Milngavie - Glasgow city centre

Stagecoach: Ayr - Glasgow

Video posted to Twitter by Network Rail this morning shows the extent of the flooding on the west coast, with Bowling Station in Glasgow seeing most of the track completely submerged.

