A Glasgow based charity has raised more than £200,000 through an emergency appeal to support victims of the devastating floods in Pakistan. The Sarwar Foundation has thanked generous donors across Scotland for their efforts, with the money ensuring that thousands of ration packs can be provided to displaced families.

Through a mixture of small individual donations and funds provided by large donors, a total of £212,000 had been raised as of Monday this week (5 September).

All funds will go towards supporting the millions of people displaced by the floods in Pakistan, which so far have affected around 33 million people and killed at least 1,300 - including hundreds of children.

The country is facing its worst climate-induced natural disaster in years, and many displaced people are living on the roadside without shelter, food or clean drinking water.

The Sarwar Foundation has years of experience of providing food parcel support during emergencies, helping tens of thousands of families during the Covid-19 crisis and the 2005 earthquake. It also provides clean drinking water to more than 2 million people in the country.

The charity is currently working on the ground in Pakistan with the Punjab Development Network to provide relief to flood victims.

Established by Britain’s first Muslim MP, Mohammad Sarwar, the Sarwar Foundation works to tackle poverty in Scotland and Pakistan.

Perveen Sarwar, chair of the Sarwar Foundation, said: “The response from people in Glasgow, Scotland, the UK and across the world to this humanitarian emergency has been inspiring.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated – your support has ensured thousands of families have access to food at this desperate time.

“With this crisis far from over, our target is to provide 100,000 ration packs to displaced families in the tough days and weeks ahead, and we urge people to consider donating what they can to help those in need.”