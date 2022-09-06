The floods in Pakistan are affecting millions of people, destroying their homes and displacing them from their land, with many dying.

Glasgow locals who want to help support people in Pakistan amidst the devastating floods that have ravaged the homes, infrastructure, can do so via Miraas Foundation.

Miraas Foundation, a Pakistani charity, is collecting donations from across Scotland to fill and send a 40 foot container filled with essential items to Pakistan.

The Miraas Foundation was established in Pakistan to help support those in the country struggling with poverty, initially starting in the city of Faisalabad.

Miraas Foundation will send the container out on Friday 10 September, which will be received and distributed by the Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan - who are currently trying to support the 30 million people who have been displaced in the country.

Monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan. PIC: ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images

What items are needed?

Items required include: tents, blankets, pillows, foam mattress/yoga mats, sleeping bags, air beds, hand pumps/football pumps, socks, gloves, scarves, hats, jackets, jumpers, clean clothing, shoes, torches, first aid kits, thermometers, plastic sheets, backpacks, baby wipes, and feminine hygiene products.

Non-perishable items required include: tinned chickpeas, tinned peas, tinned red kidney beans, tinned potatoes, tinned potatoes, tinned tomatoes, tinned fruit, baked beans, biscuits, oats, dry milk, and tinned baby food.

Where can I donate in Glasgow?

Donation points around Glasgow can be found at the locations listed below:

Al Farooq Education & Community Centre

32-38 Dixon Avenue

G42 8EJ

Saffron Events UK

Unit 1-3 77 Mauchline Street

G5 8HQ

Strathclyde Storage

Unit 17 70 Strathclyde Street

G40 4JR

A Miraas foundation spokesperson said: “Pakistan is suffering the biggest climate disaster of the decade with over 1000 dead and 33,000,000 people affected and over $10 billion of damage due to the floods.