Glasgow is featured on the UK’s Most Instagrammable Christmas markets as St Enoch Centre and George Square is up and running with Christmas events.

The Christmas Markets are back! Just when Glasgow thought all was lost this Winter - one might call it, a Christmas miracle?

Glasgow has been revealed as one of the UK’s most Instagrammable Christmas markets as we are one month away from Christmas Day.

Preparations for the big day are well underway and it’s time to plan your trip to Glasgow and get that much-needed goodies in time for December 25th arriving.

Courtesy of danielfootwear.com, they’ve researched and curated a guide to the best UK Christmas markets there is to offer, Glasgow featuring on the list.

On Instagram, Glasgow is mentioned in 4,467 posts which is rivalled with fellow cities around the UK including Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

This year, Glasgow Christmas market takes place from Friday November 18th 2022 until Tuesday January 3rd 2023. There will also be the return of the ice rink, observation wheel, ice climbing wall, and more.

Following COVID-19 restrictions in the last few years, the Glasgow Christmas Market has seen restrictions imposed on them for the last two years but it’s back with a vengeance this year and the Christmas light switch-on will take place this Sunday, 27th November.

Glasgow Loves Christmas has confirmed St Enoch Square and George Square will be transformed into ‘winter wonderlands’ as soon as next week - featuring everything from carousels and street food hubs to a ‘Bavarian moose bar’ and even bungee trampolines.

The St Enoch Square ‘Christmas Fair’ featuring theme-park ride The Blizzard - an attraction capable of reaching speeds of up to 70mph. Other rides at St Enochs include an ice climbing wall, Santa’s runaway train ride for children, bungee trampolines, a ‘trail funhouse’, and a helter-skelter.

Old favourites of St Enochs Christmas Market will return including street food stalls, a marshmallow toasting station, and the Bavarian moose bar and swing grill where you can grab mulled festive drinks.

Will there be any other Christmas markets in Glasgow?

Glasgow’s west-end Christmas market and light switch-on will be back this year. The festive fun on Vinicombe Street, Ashton Lane, Cresswell Lane and Ruthven Lane will take place this year from 12pm on Sunday 27 November. The Christmas lights switch on will be at 5.30pm on Vinicombe Street.

The Big Feed Christmas Family Festival at the SEC will gather ‘the very best street food vendors’ in Glasgow alongside a festive retail extravaganza with stalls and exhibits from traders selling festive goodies and gifts.

The Family Christmas Festival offers that social Xmas shopping experience with seasonal fun and a magical atmosphere to match the original Christmas markets.

There will be all sorts of fun things for kids and families, from story time to face-painting and of course; visits to Santa for £5 – with all profits from Santa visits donated to Cash For Kids. Tickets are on sale now for £11.35 each per adult, free for kids, from their website.

