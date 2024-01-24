Venue launch Robert Burns Festival underneath Glasgow Central Station this weekend
Platform 1 are set to host a weekend of live music and Scottish food underneath Glasgow Central Station
Celebrate Scotland’s beloved Bard with a series of live performances that will make you forget everything you know about Burns Night at one of Glasgow's Platform One - located underneath Glasgow Central Station.
Running from Thursday, 25th to Sunday, 28th of January 2024, from 4pm until late, prepare to be enthralled as Platform One on Argyle St transforms the traditional Burns Night into a celebration of Scottish culture with a contemporary twist. Expect live performances from local artists lighting up Platform One, exciting cocktail creations and delicious limited edition dishes that dare to be different.
Shining a light on Glasgow’s thriving music scene, Platform One will has a line-up of homegrown talent performing live from 4pm every day (25th - 28th) including buskers and local artists like funk and soul sensation Tom McGuire, the crowd favourite, soul singer David Duffy, and the soothing acoustic melodies of folk singer Michael Cassidy.
No Burns Night is complete without a taste of Scotland's finest whiskies and guests will be able to enjoy a Scottish whisky flight that traverses Scotland's diverse landscapes. From the Lowlands with Glengoyne 10, to the Highlands with Dalmore 15, to the beautiful Islands with Talisker 10. Priced at £15pp, the flight is exclusively available next weekend.
Limited edition dishes have also been created by Platform One head chef, Jules McGuire. Inventive dishes on the menu include Haggis, Neeps & Taco, or the playful Haggis Bon Bon. For a modern twist, don’t miss out on the chance to savour Irn Bru Glazed Chicken Sliders.