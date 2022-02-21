Glasgow City Chambers evacuated - emergency services are at the scene

The emergency services have evacuated the Glasgow City Chambers.

Glasgow City Chambers. (Image: Google Street View)

The Glasgow City Chambers building in Glasgow city centre has been evacuated after the discovery of what authorities have described as a “suspect device”.

Police Scotland received reports that suspicious package had been left at the building at around 3.20pm on Monday.

A large group of schoolchildren were attending the #100DaysFromCOP26 event in Glasgow City Chambers at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said part of the building had been evacuated as a “precaution”.

“Police received a report of a suspicious package at the City Chambers, George Square, Glasgow around 3.20pm today.

“Officers are in attendance and a cordon has been put in place.

“Part of the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

