Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What is the Provand’s Lordship?

The Provand’s Lordship is one of Glasgow’s oldest buildings, and the oldest home in the city. It was built in 1471 - making it one of only four surviving medieval buildings in Glasgow.

The “auld hoose”, as it is also called, is furnished with a fine selection of 17th-century historic furniture and royal portraits.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why was the Provand’s Lordship closed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

One million pounds of capital funding from Glasgow City Council was invested in restoration and preservation work last year in 2022. This included repairs to the roof, chimneys, and down pipes - alongisde treatment to stop and prevent damp from creeping in. Structural improvements and replacement windows and doors were also provided.

Why is the Provand’s Lordship covered in roughcast?

Provand’s Lordship looks much different following its refurbishment

Most noticeable amongst the new refurbishments, a new lime harling render (roughcast) to the outside of the building, which will ‘better preserve the fabric of the building’ and ‘return it to an authentic 15th century appearance’.

Roughcast, or lime harling render, is the most common type of traditional surface finish found in Scotland on masonry buildings of solid wall construction. Pror to the Victorian era it was popular - although Glaswegians of the 19th century grew a distate for the finish, instead prefering the underlying solid brick wall. The vast majority of pre-Victorian era buildings constructed of rubble stone, certainly in Scotland, were generally roughcast externally.

Modern roughcasting is much thicker than traditional roughcasting, as prior to advancements in technology, the pebbles were thrown directly onto the wall resulting in roughcast about 10mm in thickness compared to the much thicker cast-on roughcast we see today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The principle purpose of roughcasting is to keep the building dry - and it is very effective at doing so. Believe it or not roughcasting was also ornamental prior to the Victorian era, in which the perception shifted to the roughcast being used to mask and hide cracks or imperfections in the stonework underneath.

When did the Provand’s Lordship close?

The Provand’s Lordship closed for repairs last year, July 2022, after which scaffolding was put up around the old building.

When will the Provand’s Lordship reopen?