The Glasgow company will lead the visuals for the first ever exhibition in 30 years to focus solely on tartan

A Glasgow design agency has won a competitive pitch to create the visual campaign identity for Tartan, the first major exhibition of its kind curated by Scotland’s Design Museum, V&A Dundee.

Marking V&A Dundee’s 5th anniversary, this evocative new exhibition offers a radical new look at an instantly recognisable textile and pattern, the first exhibition in Scotland in 30 years to focus solely on tartan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Form Digital, a modern creative agency specialising in visual identity and design with offices in both Aberdeen and Glasgow, has racked up an impressive 28 awards since 2014 and work with clients including Glenmorangie, Glenrothes Whisky, Atholl Estates, TAQA & Finn Thomson Whisky to name a few.

The prestigious exhibition campaign will be designed and developed by Form Digital in partnership with Flux Video and motion designer Tiernan Crilley, encompassing a brand identity across display, sound, motion, merchandise and more.

Tartan runs from April 1 2023 to January 14 2024 and will bring together a dazzling selection of more than 300 objects from over 80 lenders worldwide, illustrating tartan’s universal and enduring appeal through iconic and everyday examples of fashion, architecture, graphic and product design, photography, furniture, glass and ceramics, film, performance and art.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Form Digital will help create the visual identity of the tartan exhibition at the V&A museum after winning the contract in a competition

Cameron Fraser, Managing Director Form Digital said:“It’s a huge honour for Form Digital to be entrusted with such an illustrious project celebrating one of the world’s greatest exports. Our talented team of creatives is busy crafting an exciting and dynamic design campaign for our nation to be proud of and we can’t wait to deliver this exhibition with V&A Dundee.”

Tartan celebrates the global story of a unique pattern, and how the rules of the grid have inspired creativity from the every day to the sublime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An ‘extravagant, exuberant experience’ featuring loans from around the world, including Chanel, Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, Tate, V&A, National Museums of Scotland, Fashion Museum Bath, the Highland Folk Museum and many more.