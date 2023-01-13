The ‘unmissable party night’ is returning to the city centre venue for their first Glasgow show in six years

FLY Club returns to Glasgow’s iconic Sub Club this February for the first time since 2016, with a series of unmissable parties celebrating 10 years of FLY in 2023.

Bringing the signature FLY sound to the club once again, the lineup features some of the best names in electronic music alongside a host of homegrown local heroes.On Thursday February 9 the event kicks off with the dynamite Leeds electronic duo Prospa, with support from local stars DJ Suzie and Aurum E.

The following week, Thursday February 16 sees Glasgow-based DJ, producer and Radio Buena presenter Gloss take to the booth alongside Robbie McGrory and Lucas Elliott.

Then on Thursday February 23, Glasgow’s rising stars Dominique, Kane Kirkpatrick and Kamilla head up the booth. This February marks 10 years since the first ever FLY event, which began ‘as a party by friends for friends’ in 2013. The journey has gone from tearing up underground clubs to dancing at grand stately homes, bringing music across Scotland and beyond.

Echoing the FLY ethos of bringing good music, to good people, in great locations, to celebrate the decade FLY will be bringing their signature sound to venues across the UK & beyond throughout 2023, from Edinburgh to London, Barcelona to Amsterdam - joined by the renowned FLY resident roster and big industry acts.

Tickets go on general sale Monday January 16 at noon, sign up here for exclusive access from 10am.

