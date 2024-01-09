Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Riverside Festival have shared their 2024 line-up with Green Velvet, LF SYSTEM, Slam, LA LA, Charlie Sparks, FRANCK, Reinier Zonneveld, TSHA, Eliza Rose, Grace Dahl B2B Stephanie Sykes, Ben Klock and Dax J among the heavy hitters set to perform.

Glasgow’s biggest electronic music festival heralds the start of the summer when it returns on the May Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday May 25 and Sunday May 26. After last year’s 10th anniversary party, RF24 will once again bring together a mix of international artists, ground-breaking new talents and underground heroes for an unmissable showcase of the world’s electronic music scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as bringing some of the biggest names in international electronic music to Glasgow each year, the organisers of Riverside Festival pride themselves on nurturing and supporting the local club scene, and this year, the Satellite Stage will once again play host to some of Scotland’s best new talent. Shining a spotlight on some of the country’s best and brightest DJ talent, the line-up was curated through a nationwide competition, and will see a range of performers showcase their skills.

Festival fans are being invited to sign up for the presale which goes live on Thursday at 10am, with general release tickets available on Friday at 10am.

With dedication to the Chicago House sound, Green Velvet (aka Cajmere) has been a stalwart of the house music scene since the early ‘90s, with hits including Preacher Man, Flash, Answering Machine and La La Land. The prolific artist has become a fan favourite across Europe, and this May makes an exclusive and rare appearance at Riverside, having previously headlined the iconic Slam Tent.

Having recently set the new Guinness World Record for the longest solo electronic music live set, playing continuously for 11 hours and 11 minutes, Reinier Zonneveld knows a thing or two about filling the dancefloor. Known for hard-hitting dance tracks that combine elements of techno and house, the Dutch producer and DJ has enjoyed residencies at the likes of Fabric, London, and Berlin’s Berghain, and his appearance at Riverside is a live exclusive for Scotland in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scottish production duo Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, better known as LF SYSTEM, broke onto the scene in 2022 with their anthemic single, Afraid to Feel, which topped the Official UK Singles Chart for eight straight weeks. Describing their sound as the finest disco infused house music, the dynamic pair are well established members of the global touring circuit, with sets at some of the world’s best clubs and festivals.

Slam is a tour de force on the global electronic music circuit. The duo’s unique, six-deck, back-to-back DJ performances and explosive live sets have seen them amaze clubs and festivals across the world. Pioneers and innovators of the techno scene, Slam’s Orde Meikle and Stuart McMillan are renowned for both experience and a powerful, contemporary sound. Co-owners and co-curators of Riverside Festival, the pair also host the legendary Pressure parties in Glasgow and have a long standing RTM residency at the city’s Sub Club, which focuses on delivering raw, hypnotic techno every month.

Homegrown House music talent La La hit the ground running on the international circuit in 2019 almost a decade after learning her craft in the clubs and festivals of Scotland. Having toured extensively across Europe, Asia and Australia, the DJ (real name Lauren Andrew) has also secured broadcasts on Boiler Room, and made guest appearances on BBC Radio One, cementing her position as a leading authority on dance music – something that shines through on debut release, 10-track mixtape Give Yourself A Try.

Winner of the New Artist Award at the Women In Music Awards 2023, Eliza Rose has dropped hit after hit, including BRIT Award-nominated number one hit ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)’, ‘Take You There’, and recent single with Calvin Harris, ‘Body Moving’. Riverside fans can expect an epic blend of the best of soul, funk disco, and house and UK garage during her much-anticipated set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glasgow-born TAAHLIAH released her debut album, Angelica, in the summer of 2021, going on to win Best Independent EP/Mixtape at the AIM Awards, and is now considered one of Scotland's most exciting new talents. Describing her unique sound as “fun, expressive and honest”, the DJ, remixer and producer’s viral Boiler Room set is a prime example of effortlessly mixing mainstream EDM with the sharpest edge of modern electronic music.

A resident at Berghain since its opening in 2004, Berlin born Ben Klock is a master of the techno genre and a legend of the scene. From hypnotic, heavy grooves to remixes for the likes of Kerri Chandler, Martyn and Depeche Mode, the DJ, producer and label owner has become one of the industry’s most in-demand artists, having also set the genre standard for audio visual during his sets.

Glasgow’s own techno duo SLAM play for a massive crowd at Riverside Festival 2017

Mark Mackechnie, co-festival director, said: “After last year’s landmark 10th anniversary, we’re excited to once again bring some of the world’s freshest electronic music talent to Glasgow, as well as continue supporting the diversity and creativity of the local club scene.

"With more big name acts to be announced, we’re confident next year’s May Bank Holiday weekender will be the biggest and best party in town.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presale for tickets for Riverside Festival 2024 starts Thursday, January 11, at 10am. Sign up for early access at riversidefestivalglasgow.com. General release is Friday, January 12, 10am.

LINE-UP A-Z