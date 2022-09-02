A Glasgow firefighter boss has warned that the service is braced for more potential chimney blazes as residents return to old fashioned ways of heating their homes.

Station commander Iain McCormick told Southside councillors that soaring energy prices could push ‘a lot of’ people into using fireplaces and stoves.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service issues advice on maintaining chimneys to prevent blazes, including getting them swept.

Speaking at the Southside Central Area Partnership this week, Commander McCormick said: “There is an initiative in terms of chimney fires particularly given the energy crisis everyone is facing. There might be a lot people reverting back to using traditional means of heating their homes. It is about keeping them safe.”

Presenting a fire report relating to the Southside Central ward, he told councillors the team had responded to 153 incidents between April to June.

There were 36 fires, with 12 breaking out in buildings, 21 taking place outdoors and three vehicle blazes. There were no deaths or people hurt because of the blazes.

The fire crews also carried out ‘special services,’ which includes attending road accidents.

He said there has been a “large increase” in fire crews having to force entry to homes for the ambulance service so paramedics can get in and help with medical emergencies.

The service also attended 83 false alarms, responded to nine flooding incidents – and there was a single case of rescuing a cat up a tree.