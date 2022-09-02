A group of youths filmed themselves “smashing windows and causing fires” in a Glasgow housing estate and shared the footage on TikTok, police have said.

Four boys were believed to be behind a “spate of vandalisms” off Wardie Road near the Stepford Football Centre.

Sergeant Gareth Wylie, Police Scotland, told councillors at a Baillieston Area Partnership how there had been “a rise in anti-social behaviour involving youths” in the area.

He said the summer months, when schools are off, normally see a “peak in vandalism, littering, youths accessing alcohol at weekends in our local parks” but the force is hopefully “on top of it now”.

“There was a spate of vandalism at the new-builds off Wardie Road near Stepford pitches,” Sergeant Wylie said. “We did a lot of work on that and there were four young boys who were reported to the Children’s Reporter in relation to that.

“That comes from a group that was active more in the Easterhouse area in relation to vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

“Unfortunately they targeted those new-builds and were using [social media platform] TikTok to broadcast it live as they ran around smashing windows and causing fires etc.

“We are working with our partners in education and social work to make an impact on that. There has been no recurrence of that so I think we are on top of that.”

Andy Gilbert, from Easthall Residents Association, praised local officers for their work, particularly tackling vandalism. He said: “We’re able as an agency to do some work and get them engaged in some meaningful activities as well, so a coordinated approach in terms of trying to do wider work and get them engaged in positive pastimes.”

Cllr Kevin Lalley, who represents Baillieston, thanked the officer for the force’s efforts. “It’s quite good to hear and see that these kids are not just getting thrown on the scrapheap,” he said.