Glasgow food markets: Two Glasgow food halls named amongst the best in the UK

Food markets in Glasgow provide an affordable, exciting, and eclectic range of different food options across Glasgow - and according to research done by a small business supplier, two food markets in the city are amongst the best in the UK.

Markets open up exciting opportunities for aspiring chefs in the food industry as well as offering new and innovative food options to customers. Several markets across the city have a lot of food provision, like the Barras or Park Lane Market - but only two were named amongst the most popular.

To find out, Capital on Tap investigated the UK food markets with the highest Google search volumes, as well as the highest number of posts on Instagram and TikTok. They also provided expert advice on how budding chefs can use food markets to their advantage, and how to stand out from the crowd with a new food stall or truck.

London steals the show in the top 10, given the amount of food markets they have and the massive size of their population - which outnumbers the whole of Scotland - but outside of London, Glasgow and Edinburgh both made an appearance.

Dockyard Social in Yorkhill has proved popular since its inception

Ranked by average daily search volume, although other factors like number of Instagram posts and TikTok posts are taken into account, here are the top 10 most popular food markets outside of London: