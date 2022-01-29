Residents in the west end have been evacuated.

Storm Malik has caused further structural damage to the Trinity building on Lynedoch Street in the west end, with nearby residents evacuated to the Kelvin Hall.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said it would likely be considerably longer than 24 hours before residents could return home.

Picture: Geograph/Gordon Hatton

In a tweet, the Council wrote: “"An exclusion zone is being erected around Trinity building at Lynedoch St after structural deterioration found, worsened by high winds - residents being directed to rest centre at the Kelvin Hall, with Glasgow City HSCP in attendance.

“GCC teams working with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service."

MSP Paul Sweeney tweeted: “Concerning news about further storm damage to the Old Trinity College building at Park Circus, built c.1861. Solidarity with residents who are being given temporary shelter at @KelvinHall16 Emergency repair work to a previous stone collapse on the west tower is already underway.”

MSP Pam Duncan Glancy added: “So sad to see this. Thank you @fire_scot @PoliceScotland and to @KelvinHall16 for providing shelter. If you’re affected, please get in touch with my office for help: [email protected]”

Storm Corrie is due tomorrow (Sunday 30 January), and a yellow weather warning in place for Glasgow and an amber warning for further north.

Last January architects warned that the precarious condition of the former church building posed an “immediate” danger to the public at least nine months before chunks of stone broke off the A-listed landmark.

Built in the 1850s, the building was once a training centre for Church of Scotland ministers.

The premises was refurbished and opened as a private residential block named Trinity House in 1986.