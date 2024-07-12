Glasgow is the second 'smelliest city' in the UK due to number of odour complaints submitted to city council
New data has named Glasgow as the UK’s second most ‘stinkiest city’ - with an average of 37 smell complaints made per month by local residents.
Alternix has investigated the number of odour complaints submitted to councils across the UK, to crown the smelliest city.
Birmingham was found to be the smelliest city, with 1,916 odour complaints to Birmingham City Council, an average of 50 a month, made between January 1 2021 and February 29 2024.
Amongst the complaints, Brummies have reported the stench of ‘cheesy feet’, which following discussions between the council, neighbouring local authorities, the UKHSA and The Environment Agency was considered to be due to manure spreading.
Ranking in second is Glasgow, with 1,420 complaints made to Glasgow City Council, with a staggering 39% of complaints made due to smoking, that’s 547 odour complaints pertaining to the use of cigarettes
Placing in third is Hillingdon with 1,334 complaints made to Hillingdon Borough Council relating to commercial odour and smoke fume.
Fife Council and the City of Edinburgh Council also made the top 15, the only other Scottish council areas appearing in the top 25.
Commenting on the findings, David Phillips at Alternix said: “A number of complaints have been made to councils across the UK regarding foul smells, ranging from sewage odour through to cooking smells.
“Smoking can be unpleasant for those around you, and is of particular concern in Glasgow, with 547 odour complaints pertaining to the use of cigarettes, between the 1st January 2021 and the 29th February 2024.”
“If you’re looking to quit smoking, to benefit yourself and those around you, there are a number of smoke-free alternatives available to you.”
The full list can be found below, with the number of odour complaints between January 1, 2021 and February 29, 2024:
- Birmingham City Council - 1,916
- Glasgow City Council - 1,420
- Hillingdon Borough Council - 1,334
- London Borough of Barking and Dagenham - 1,125
- Stoke on Trent City Council - 1,117
- Leeds City Council - 947
- Westminster Council - 912
- North Yorkshire Council - 809
- Cornwall Council - 722
- Swansea Council - 717
- North Somerset Council - 705
- Durham County Council - 680
- The City of Edinburgh Council - 680
- Newport City Council - 675
- Fife Council - 582
- Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole Council - 578
- Wokingham Borough Council - 577
- Hartlepool Council - 574
- Newham Borough Council - 539
- Manchester City Council - 470
- Hounslow Borough Council - 463
- Central Bedfordshire Council - 451
- Cheshire West and Cheshire Council - 448
- Wakefield City Council - 443
- Mid Ulster District Council - 442
