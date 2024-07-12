Glasgow is the second 'smelliest city' in the UK due to number of odour complaints submitted to city council

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 09:56 BST
Glasgow is the second smelliest city in the UK according to odour complaints over the last 3 years

New data has named Glasgow as the UK’s second most ‘stinkiest city’ - with an average of 37 smell complaints made per month by local residents.

Alternix has investigated the number of odour complaints submitted to councils across the UK, to crown the smelliest city.

Birmingham was found to be the smelliest city, with 1,916 odour complaints to Birmingham City Council, an average of 50 a month, made between January 1 2021 and February 29 2024.

Amongst the complaints, Brummies have reported the stench of ‘cheesy feet’, which following discussions between the council, neighbouring local authorities, the UKHSA and The Environment Agency was considered to be due to manure spreading.

Ranking in second is Glasgow, with 1,420 complaints made to Glasgow City Council, with a staggering 39% of complaints made due to smoking, that’s 547 odour complaints pertaining to the use of cigarettes

Placing in third is Hillingdon with 1,334 complaints made to Hillingdon Borough Council relating to commercial odour and smoke fume.

Fife Council and the City of Edinburgh Council also made the top 15, the only other Scottish council areas appearing in the top 25.

Commenting on the findings, David Phillips at Alternix said: “A number of complaints have been made to councils across the UK regarding foul smells, ranging from sewage odour through to cooking smells.

“Smoking can be unpleasant for those around you, and is of particular concern in Glasgow, with 547 odour complaints pertaining to the use of cigarettes, between the 1st January 2021 and the 29th February 2024.”

“If you’re looking to quit smoking, to benefit yourself and those around you, there are a number of smoke-free alternatives available to you.”

Glasgow is the second smelliest city in the UK according to odour complaints over the last 3 years

The full list can be found below, with the number of odour complaints between January 1, 2021 and February 29, 2024:

  1. Birmingham City Council - 1,916
  2. Glasgow City Council - 1,420
  3. Hillingdon Borough Council - 1,334
  4. London Borough of Barking and Dagenham - 1,125
  5. Stoke on Trent City Council - 1,117
  6. Leeds City Council - 947
  7. Westminster Council - 912
  8. North Yorkshire Council - 809
  9. Cornwall Council - 722
  10. Swansea Council - 717
  11. North Somerset Council - 705
  12. Durham County Council - 680
  13. The City of Edinburgh Council - 680
  14. Newport City Council - 675
  15. Fife Council - 582
  16. Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole Council - 578
  17. Wokingham Borough Council - 577
  18. Hartlepool Council - 574
  19. Newham Borough Council - 539
  20. Manchester City Council - 470
  21. Hounslow Borough Council - 463
  22. Central Bedfordshire Council - 451
  23. Cheshire West and Cheshire Council - 448
  24. Wakefield City Council - 443
  25. Mid Ulster District Council - 442
