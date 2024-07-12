Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow is the second smelliest city in the UK according to odour complaints over the last 3 years

New data has named Glasgow as the UK’s second most ‘stinkiest city’ - with an average of 37 smell complaints made per month by local residents.

Alternix has investigated the number of odour complaints submitted to councils across the UK, to crown the smelliest city.

Birmingham was found to be the smelliest city, with 1,916 odour complaints to Birmingham City Council, an average of 50 a month, made between January 1 2021 and February 29 2024.

Amongst the complaints, Brummies have reported the stench of ‘cheesy feet’, which following discussions between the council, neighbouring local authorities, the UKHSA and The Environment Agency was considered to be due to manure spreading.

Ranking in second is Glasgow, with 1,420 complaints made to Glasgow City Council, with a staggering 39% of complaints made due to smoking, that’s 547 odour complaints pertaining to the use of cigarettes

Placing in third is Hillingdon with 1,334 complaints made to Hillingdon Borough Council relating to commercial odour and smoke fume.

Fife Council and the City of Edinburgh Council also made the top 15, the only other Scottish council areas appearing in the top 25.

Commenting on the findings, David Phillips at Alternix said: “A number of complaints have been made to councils across the UK regarding foul smells, ranging from sewage odour through to cooking smells.

“Smoking can be unpleasant for those around you, and is of particular concern in Glasgow, with 547 odour complaints pertaining to the use of cigarettes, between the 1st January 2021 and the 29th February 2024.”

“If you’re looking to quit smoking, to benefit yourself and those around you, there are a number of smoke-free alternatives available to you.”

The full list can be found below, with the number of odour complaints between January 1, 2021 and February 29, 2024:

Birmingham City Council - 1,916 Glasgow City Council - 1,420 Hillingdon Borough Council - 1,334 London Borough of Barking and Dagenham - 1,125 Stoke on Trent City Council - 1,117 Leeds City Council - 947 Westminster Council - 912 North Yorkshire Council - 809 Cornwall Council - 722 Swansea Council - 717 North Somerset Council - 705 Durham County Council - 680 The City of Edinburgh Council - 680 Newport City Council - 675 Fife Council - 582 Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole Council - 578 Wokingham Borough Council - 577 Hartlepool Council - 574 Newham Borough Council - 539 Manchester City Council - 470 Hounslow Borough Council - 463 Central Bedfordshire Council - 451 Cheshire West and Cheshire Council - 448 Wakefield City Council - 443 Mid Ulster District Council - 442