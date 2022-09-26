Glasgow has been named the seventh most expensive city for parking in the UK.

Glasgow has been named the seventh most expensive city for parking in the UK - costing around £4.03 for a one hour stay.

A new study by car finance and loan company, Moneybarn, has analysed the average cost for a one hour stay in each of the UKs cities, to reveal the most expensive cities for parking in Britain.

Glasgow council makes millions of pounds from parking metres.

Glasgow also has a total of 2207 total NCP parking spaces, 207,149 licensed cars, and around 10 spaces per 1000 cars.

The study also analysed the number of NCP parking spaces vs licensed cars to reveal the worst areas for parking in the UK.