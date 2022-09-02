Glasgow named as one of the ‘most stressed’ cities in the UK

Research by CBD biomedical company, ‘Cannabotech’, has shown that Glasgow is one of the most stressed out cities in the UK.

CBD company, Cannabotech, used ONS wellbeing data to analyse levels of happiness, life satisfaction, and anxiety in every city in Britain to establish which city is the most stressed out - and the most chilled out.

No cities from Scotland appeared on the list for the most chilled out cities but Glasgow took the eighth spot on the list of the most stressed out cities in the UK.

Glasgow was given a ‘chilled out’ index score of 187 - the higher the score, the less chill the city - giving our city the eighth place on the list, just above Norwich in seventh, and just below Coventry in ninth.

Glasgow has the fourth lowest level of life satisfaction in the UK and is also the seventeenth most anxious city in the UK out of all 57 cities analysed.

First on the list was the city of Lincoln in England - which got a chilled out index score of 210 - having the lowest average ranking across all four factors analysed.

Lincoln ranks lowest for feelings of happiness and is the third most anxious city in the UK.

Bristol is the second most stressed out city in the UK with a chilled out index score of 208. Bristol reported low levels of happiness with the city having the fourth lowest rate of happiness as well as being the second most anxious city in the UK.