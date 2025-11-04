Anti-social behavior, theft and vandalism are some of the reasons why a new entrance should not be added to the East of Glasgow Necropolis, according to the group that works to preserve the 37 acre space near Glasgow Cathedral. I met with Friends of Glasgow Necropolis to find out more.

Proposals have been in place since 2023 that would see a new entrance added to the Necropolis from Firpark Street. However, Friends of Glasgow Necropolis has issued an open letter opposing the entrance following discussions with Glasgow City Council.

The open letter, addressed to the entrance’s project manager, states: “Superficially this project looks attractive but when the detail is considered a different conclusion is reached. This, we strongly believe, will be to the detriment of the Glasgow Necropolis and which will far outweigh any community benefit accruing from it.”

The letter details instances of anti-social behaviour, including the dismembered head and hooves of a deer being displayed on a memorial. Theft has also been prevalent in the Necropolis with around 24 of the 57 original bronze panels and stone carvings that once adorned the monuments missing, presumed stolen.

Access into the city is one of the reasons given as a positive for the new entrance. | Callum McCormack

The letter continues: “To suggest that visitors would want to exit the Necropolis onto Firpark’s empty street facing a derelict school building with no facilities closer than 15 minute walk away is disingenuous.

“We firmly believe that increased footfall created by this entrance, will not “help to alleviate anti-social behaviour” as stated in the Your Learning Quarter Handbook, but will to the contrary increase it. This is based on our twenty years’ experience of monument restoration and of conducting thousands of visitors around the Necropolis.”

The Friends of Glasgow Necropolis were scathing in their indictment of the project as ignoring the concern of the cemetery’s users: “From our collective fields of business and professional expertise, we all have experience of how many projects have been ruined by ignoring the concern of the users. This sadly carries a great risk of being another such project.”

However, the proposals have gained political backing. Dennistoun councillor Anthony Carroll, who proposed the funding alongside SNP councillor Allan Casey, described the proposals as a “positive step.”

Greens Councillor Carroll said as well as introducing people to the heritage space the new entrance could provide a useful cut through to the city. He said: “The Necropolis is a cornerstone of Glasgow’s heritage in a lot of ways.

“The new entrance would give east end folk a great opportunity to experience the Necropolis and also pass through the Bridge of Sighs and into the Cathedral precinct into town.”

For more about the work of The Friends of Glasgow Necropolis and what we found when we took their tour of the historic graveyard and park, read our article here.

The new entrance will increase anti-social behaviour according to the Friends of Glasgow Necropolis | Callum McCormack

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “The proposal to introduce an eastern entrance to the Necropolis was first put forward formally in the Learning Quarter District Regeneration Framework, which followed a public consultation on developments that would improve the area.

“This district regeneration framework document was subsequently approved by the council’s City Administration Committee on May 4, 2023.

“The forthcoming consultation is to help determine a suitable location for an eastern entrance to the Necropolis and we met with the Friends of Necropolis as part of this consultation.

“No agreed designs for a new gate have been developed at this stage but we will consider carefully any views that come forward during the consultation.

“We maintain the Necropolis on a routine and regular basis.”

You can read the full open letter at the Friends of Glasgow Necropolis website.