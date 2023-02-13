From Harrison Ford riding a horse down St Vincent Street to the closure of a West End college campus - here’s your headlines for today

Here’s your Glasgow headlines for today, February 13.

A man and woman from Glasgow’s Southside have each been sentenced to one year in jail for neglecting four children.Shane Curran and Nicola McCall were found guilty of leaving young children hungry in a rubbish-strewn house, the offences of which were committed between April 2010 and August 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next up, Glasgow Kelvinside College has announced plans to close its West End campus in an effort to cut costs.Education leaders said there would be minimal impact as the building only accommodates three percent of its students overall, and learning and teaching would be relocated.

And in other news, Glasgow made an appearance at this year’s Super Bowl, not once but twice.