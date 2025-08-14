Glasgow Prestwick Airport: Watch moment Air Force Two touches down as US VP JD Vance begins Scottish holiday
A video shows Air Force Two landing at Prestwick Airport, with US Vice-President JD Vance set to spend five days in Scotland.
Footage shows the moment US Vice-President JD Vance flew into Glasgow Prestwick Airport on August 13.
Stu Smith captured the moment Air Force Two touched down on the tarmac, as the Vice-President began his reported five-day Scottish holiday.
Vance spent his first morning in Scotland (August 14) playing golf at President Donald Trump’s Turnberry course.