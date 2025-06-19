A former Celtic ace has been caught up in a situation that he likely never expected.

US President Donald Trump called in some reinforcements to deliver his latest views on an escalating crisis in the Middle East - a former Celtic loanee and current teammates.

In a bonkers set of circumstances at The White House, amid the Club World Cup that is ongoing in America, Juventus’ first team were called into the Oval Office as the world’s media were waiting to question Trump. Israel and Iran are attacking each other with missiles and the US is weighing up whether or not to get involved in conflict.

Those set of circumstances colliding left former Celtic striker and US international Timothy Weah awkwardly standing behind President Trump alongside a delegation from Juventus. Also involved in the bizarre scene amongst others were Weston McKennie and Juventus’s general manager, Damien Comolli.

Donald Trump addresses next steps in Iran

Talking American conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson while the likes of ex Celtic man Weah and co simply had to stand there, Trump made a string of blunt claims over what could come next. He said: “It’s interesting as I did ask Tucker and said are you ok with nuclear weapons being in the hands of Iran? He didn’t like that and I said if it’s ok with you, me and you have a difference.

“But it’s really not ok with him and you may have to fight. Maybe it will end and end very quickly. There’s no way whether you fight or not that you can allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon because the entire world will blow up and I am not going to let that happen.”

Trump also put the likes of Weah on the spot by seeking to get them debating on transgender women in sport. He signed an executive order banning transgender participants from women’s sports in February and the delegation from Italy were asked about the matter with “could a woman make your team, fellas?”

Comoli could only deflect as he said “we have a very good women’s team.” Trump wasn’t done and asked “but they should be playing with women,” but Comoli did not answer which the President met with “He’s being very diplomatic.”

Who is Timothy Weah?

It’s not a situation Weah or anybody else in the Juventus team would ever have thought they’d find themselves in, and it’s highly unlikely they’re in that type of scenario again. Weah started his career at PSG and moved on loan to Celtic in 2019 for experience. There, he won the Premiership and Scottish Cup before joining Lille on a permanent basis. His form in France won him a move to Juventus in 2023.

Boss at the time and current Celtic gaffer Brendan Rodgers said of Weah at the time: “Timothy’s a young talent who is full international player. He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He’s hungry too.

“He’s been in the PSG squad and featured for them in pre-season. With the quality of players they have, it’s difficult for him to get in and get any game-time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility. He has really good qualities technically, and tactically is always improving his game. Physically he’s very good, very fast and is a strong player. He’ll add competition to the squad.”