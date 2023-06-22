Glasgow primary school praised for response after being the target of racist abuse

A Glasgow school’s response to racist abuse by producing a powerful play has seen it praised by a councillor.

City SNP politician Zen Ghani wants the council to build on the work of St Albert’s in Pollokshields to promote further anti-racist action. The primary endured racist trolls targeting children and parents online and in person in October 2022 after a visit from former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Turing the negative experience into art, the pupils performed their play ‘We Can Be Heroes’ in the Tramway recently. It explored equality, the empowerment of women, race and religion and was based on short stories written by the children.

Pollokshields Councillor Ghani is due to bring a motion to a full council meeting tomorrow (Thursday) asking the council’s education boss Douglas Hutchison how this “this type of work can be promoted as a vehicle for further anti-racist action, celebration of our schools and communities.”

His motion also called for lessons to be harnessed from “St Albert’s Primary and other schools across the city which are anchoring the arts and creativity in the curriculum; thus, building upon the excellent record of destinations and improving accessibility to careers in Glasgow’s flourishing creative industries.”

The motion said: “Council recognises that rightly there was outrage at these (racist) events and commends the solidarity shown by the wider school community and city with pupils, parents, and staff who “choose a different way to respond, and chose dance and drama, and love and community”. Council further recognises Glasgow is and always has been a dynamic and diverse city being at its best when it is welcoming and upholds those values.”

It added: “Council notes that people of colour are under-represented in the creative arts, as are other groups such as people with disabilities and those from a lower socioeconomic background. Council further commends St Albert’s Primary for highlighting the arts and the creative industries as career options for our young people; and the efforts made by Education Services and Glasgow Life to make those careers more accessible.”