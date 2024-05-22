The Scottish Government has released data surrounding the best performing primary schools in Glasgow (as well as the whole of Scotland) this month - so for 2024 we’ve ranked, listed, and released this ‘Glasgow Primary School League Table’ to inform pupils and parents about the latest local education results.

The schools were ranked on four key areas: reading, writing, numeracy, and listening & talking. Sixty-three schools from more than 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators.

Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

Two Glasgow Primary Schools were in the top 10 schools in Scotland, with four Glasgow schools in the top 20 - making up 20% of the top league tables.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of Glasgow as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors like support for students with complex needs that make up the overall quality of education.

GlasgowWorld launched the league tables of Glasgow High Schools last month, you can read that by clicking here.

1 . Thorntree Primary School Thorntree Primary School Glasgow City was the best ranked school in Glasgow and Scotland - it achieved a perfect score across Listening & Talking, Numeracy, Reading and Writing.

2 . Garrowhill Primary School Garrowhill Primary School is the 2nd highest in Glasgow and 7th in Scotland. It also achieved a perfect score of 400.

3 . Hyndland Primary School Hyndland Primary School is the 3rd highest ranked in Glasgow. It also achieved a perfect score of 400.