Easterhouse, Ibrox, and Parkhead all made the list for the top 20 fastest growing property prices in Glasgow

In the last year, property prices have soared well above the Scottish average of a 20% increase in Glasgow - with one area of the city more than tripling in just one year.

Property prices soared by 20% or more in dozens of Scottish neighbourhoods last year, official figures show - while Glasgow was seeing increases in the top 10 areas with the fastest growing house prices ranging from 215% to 26.2%.

There were 173 pockets of the country (22 of which are in Glasgow) where the average sold price was 20% higher in 2022 than in 2021, including 59 areas (eight of which are in Glasgow) which saw prices rise by 30% or more.

The Scottish government figures reveal the average sale prices each year in more than 1,000 small areas. These neighbourhoods, officially known as ‘intermediate zones’, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.

Easterhouse East was the fastest growing neighbourhood in both Scotland and Glasgow - 54 homes were sold in 2021, with an average price of £68,250. In 2022, 93 homes were sold with an average price of £214,995. That’s an increase of 215.0% - more than triple the average property price of Easterhouse in just a year.

What readers may find surprising about this top 20 list, is that for the most part, most of the fastest growing property prices have been in deprived areas in the East End.

Soaring house prices are usually an indicator of an up-and-coming area - which tracks with the amount of new-build housing being built in the city and ‘regeneration’ work taking place in the East End of the city by Glasgow City Council.

Across Scotland, about three-quarters of areas (74%) saw average house prices rise between 2021 and 2022, while one-quarter saw prices fall and the rest saw them stay the same.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods of Glasgow which saw average property prices rise the most from 2021 to 2022, based on median sold prices. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales.

The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

1 . Easterhouse East Easterhouse East is the area in Glasgow (and Scotland) with the fastest growing property price. 54 homes were sold in 2021, with an average price of £68,250. In 2022. 93 homes were sold with an average price of £214,995. That’s an increase of 215.0% - more than triple the average property price of Easterhouse in just a year. Photo: Google

2 . Carnwadric East Carnwadric East is the area with the second fastest growing property price in Glasgow - and fourth in Scotland. 78 homes were sold in 2021 for an average price of £95,950 - compared to 151 homes sold in 2022 for an average price of £174,995 - that’s an increase of 82.4%.

3 . Glenwood North Glenwood North is the third fastest growing neighbourhood in Glasgow in terms of property prices - and sixth in Scotland. 26 homes were sold in 2021 with a median property price of £110,000 - 47 homes sold in 2022 for a median property price of £176,000 - that’s an increase of 60.0%.

4 . Newlands Newlands is the fourth fastest growing area in terms of property prices in Glasgow. 95 homes were sold in 2021 for an average property price of £165,500. 104 homes were sold in 2022 for a median property price of £261,557 - that’s an increase of 58.0%.

