M4 Festival has revealed the line-up for its inaugural one-day live music event, bringing together hip hop, rap, grime, R&B, afro beat and acoustic artists to celebrate Scotland’s diverse, genre-spanning music scene.

Held at Barras Art and Design (BAaD) on Saturday, August 3 2024, the all-day event in collaboration with DF Concerts will see some of the country’s best and brightest established performers share the stage with up-and-coming local artists, shining a spotlight on Scotland’s vibrant creative community, while providing a hub to embrace all elements of youth culture.

Carefully curated by festival founder Bemz – winner of DJ Mag’s Breakthrough MC/Vocalist, Best of British Award, and judge for BBC Introducing’s Scottish Act of the Year 2024 – the line-up aims to promote diversity and inclusion for all identities and backgrounds, with performances split across two stages.

Establishing a stronger Scotland presence on the UK-wide scene has been the driving force behind establishing M4 Festival, and Bemz hopes its success will build bridges and spotlight local stars-in-the-making.

Bemz said: “I’m really excited to bring this idea to reality, we can’t wait to welcome people to the debut M4 Festival this August. We’re looking forward to showcasing the best of what Scotland has to offer in genres that often get overlooked (including Rap, R & B and Afro Beats). This is a massive step and I hope it pushes the culture forward in Scotland.”

Tickets for M4 Festival go on sale at www.gigsinscotland.com at 10am on Tuesday, April 2, and cost £15 plus booking fee.

M4 Festival line-up 2024

BEMZ

BECKY SIKASA

JOELL

SEAN FOCUS

GAIA JEANNOT

PENCE