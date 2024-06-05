Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SixCo, the Glasgow restaurant group behind Six by Nico, have raised over £1,000,000 for Beatson Cancer Charity in a new campaign culminating in a grand gala

Six Company, the Glasgow-based company behind the Six by Nico restaurants, has made a donation over £1 Million to Beatson Cancer Charity this week following the success of their inaugural Grand ball.

The Grand Gala dinner and red carpet event was held on Saturday June 1st 2024 at Ingliston Estate and Country Club located in-between Glasgow City Centre and Loch Lomond. The Hollywood-themed grand ball for 500 guests included a drinks reception, a three-course dinner with silent and live auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the night, guests were entertained by a number of stars and top-tier music performers with an impressive line-up ball hosted by TV Presenters Danni Menzies (Channel 4's, A Place in the Sun) and Phil MacHugh (BBC's, Norwegian Fling) and a special performance by Heather Small from M People.

Money raised on the night exceeded £210,000 and Nico Simeone’s continuous support through a series of team events across their sixteen Six by Nico locations in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland and at their Beat 6 restaurant in Glasgow since the groups partnership's inception in 2021 has resulted in a total donation of £1,060,000 to date.

Beat 6 in Bearsden, located at 149 Milngavie Road, opened in April 2023 and offers a delicious combination of unique food and social good. The restaurant's 100% profits go directly to Beatson Cancer Charity where visitors are encouraged to "Dine to Donate" and can enjoy a monthly changing set menu that provides an interactive and unique eating experience. Beat 6's mezzanine level features a unique private dining area ideal for meetings, events, and fundraising dinners.

Six Company Chief Executive and founder Nico Simeone said: "Everyone at Six Company and Beat 6 has been working hard to increase our support for the Beatson Cancer Charity. Hosting a ball felt like the ideal way to commemorate Beatson's 10-year anniversary. 'The Great Gala' was an incredible occasion for us to bring together our communities that support the charity while also celebrating everything that our teams and supporters have done so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly humbled and appreciative for having brought the Beat 6 to this stage, and we are overwhelmed by the support we have received in raising over £1 million to date. We look forward to continuing to aid and support Beatson Cancer Charity. Our efforts would not have been possible without the support of our communities and those attending on the night.”

The team at SixCo raised over £1m through their Beat6 fundraiser.

The fundraising from Beat 6 will contribute towards numerous projects including the development of a Cytoreductive Surgery and Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) Service for patients with colorectal cancer peritoneal metastasis and a portable echo machine which will be used to conduct bedside echocardiograms.

The portable echo machine will allow echocardiograms to be carried out at the patient’s bedside without the need to move them, which will help to improve patient comfort and enhance The Beatson’s echo service.

Martin Cawley, CEO of Beatson Cancer Charity, said: "This was such a special occasion. The team at Beat 6 and Six by Nico pulled out all the stops to organise a wonderful event. Everyone had a great time, but they all knew exactly what they were raising funds for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of everyone at Beatson Cancer Charity I want to say a huge thank you to Nico and his team. To raise over £210,000 on the night and in doing so break the £1 million barrier is staggering. We are hugely indebted to Nico and his staff.