Further strike action is expected in August, RMT confirms.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from multiple strikes in June, and July, RMT have confirmed that more strike action is planned.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) confirmed that more action was planned for members in mid to late August.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strike action comes after a prolonged dispute between workers and rail companies over pay, pensions and working conditions.

So, how will services to and from Glasgow be affected?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming strike action.

When will strike action take place in August?

RMT confirmed that further strike action will take place on Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August.

What train companies will be affected?

RMT confirmed that members from the following companies will take strike action:

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Southern

Thameslink

West Midlands Trains

TransPennine Express

London Underground (19 August)

Why is the strike action happening?

The strike action follows a dispute between workers and rail companies over working conditions, pay and job security.

Union leaders rejected a 4% pay rise offer from Network Rail, and have called for a pay rise of at least 7% for its workers which is still below the current inflation rate of 9.4%.

In May of this year 40,000 RMT members were balloted to vote on whether or not to take strike action 89% of voters voted in favour of the action.

Mick Lynch released a statement following the vote to confirm why the action was so necessary for rail works.

The RMT general secretary said: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising”.

What Glasgow services will be affected?

A number of rail companies confirmed to have workers taking strike action run frequent services to and from Glasgow, so customers can expect to see some level of disruption if they are travelling on the August strike days.

The following companies frequently operate to and from Glasgow:

Avanti

Cross Country Trains

LNER

Customers are advised to check with their train company before travel and keep up to date on the latest updates via their website.

What has Mick Lynch said about the matter?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The rail industry and the government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish.

"They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

"Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

“And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.

"Now Grant Shapps has abandoned his forlorn hopes for the job of Prime Minister, he can now get back to his day job and help sort this mess out.