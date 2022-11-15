In the mood for some noughties nostalgia? Well travel back in time with GlasgowWorld as we give you a sneak peek into the life of a Glasgow club promoter in the 2000s.

This might be a frightening concept for some, but the noughties began over 20 years ago. Don’t worry about that creeping feeling of existential dread (where did the time go?) - have a look at some of these pictures featuring celebrities out and about in 2000s Glasgow.

All pictures were provided by John McGonagle, the founder of one of Glasgow’s most popular club night’s from 2003 to 2012, to celebrate the release of his new book; ‘Retired Teenagers: The story of a Glasgow club night’. A tell-all biographical book featuring hilarious, and at times chaotic, stories from the behind-the-scenes of running one of the hottest club nights in Glasgow in the 2000’s.

Over nine years Pin Up Nights’ served generations of clubbers across the city. If you were active in Glasgow’s club scene in the noughties you’ll be hard pressed not to know someone from the good old days that was a regular at the club night - if you weren’t yourself. The club jumped from venue to venue over the years - from Blackfriars (still kicking!), to Fury Murrays - then to the Woodside Social Club, and The Beat Club & Stavka (all sadly no longer with us) - it ended on a high note in 2012 in the Flying Duck. Pin Up Nights even hosted a few club nights in the infamous Arches.

It’s fair to say that Pin Up Nights was an institution in it’s day - featuring guest DJs and live bands from some of the best and brightest of the noughties, years before they would go on to become international superstars - or in some bizarre cases (looking at you Frank McAvennie and Morrissey) while they were still at the height of their fame.

Some of the biggest names to DJ or perform at the night were: The National, Florence Welch (of Florence + the Machine), some of Franz Ferdinand, Alex James from Blur, Morrissey, MGMT, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Tony Wilson (of Factory Records fame), Super Furry Animals, Wild Beasts, Aidan Moffat, Terry Hall from The Specials, and many, many more.

