Glasgow to be as hot as Sao Paulo in Brazil this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Temperatures are set to soar in Glasgow with forecasters predicting sunny highs of 22-23°C over the weekend in the city.
Temperatures here will be as hot as Sao Paulo in Brazil heading into the weekend - now is the best chance to enjoy Summer before it goes - make sure to find a spot in one of the city’s beer gardens or enjoy some alfresco dining.
Temperatures in Glasgow are set to match those in South American cities on Thursday and Friday.
Glasgow can expect highs of 21 degrees today, Wednesday July 31, with the weather hitting 22 degrees on on Thursday, August 1, and reaching a peak of 23 degrees on Friday, August 2. Saturday is not quite as sunny, but still hot at 19 degrees, while Sunday is expected to maintain the 19 degree heat, though this time with a high chance of rain.
Monday and Tuesday will keep being hot with predicted temperatures of 20 and 19 degrees respectively.
This week has seen the hottest day of the year so far as a heatwave continues to affect large parts of the UK. Met Office measuring stations in both Heathrow and Kew Gardens, south-west London, reached 32C (90F) yesterday - exceeding the 31.9C recorded in the centre of the city on 19 July.
Met Office weather forecast for Glasgow
Dry with sunny spells.
Today:
It will be another dry bright day with plenty of sunshine in all areas. It will be a little warmer with lighter winds than yesterday. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
Tonight:
Some evening sunshine. Starting clear tonight but clouding over from the west, with a little showery rain likely here and there.
Thursday:
A cloudy start with a little rain here and there, then brightening up with some sunny intervals. Warm. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Bright start Friday then cloudier with occasional rain, turning heavier later. Sunshine and the odd shower on Saturday. Then cloudy with persistent rain developing on Sunday, some heavy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.