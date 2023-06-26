TUI is launching its Lapland Winter 2024 programme earlier than ever before, due to increased customer demand over the past few years.

The programme includes three- and four-night breaks to Kittila, Rovaniemi, Ivalo and Kuusamo starting from December 1 2024 to the 2nd January 2025. Those looking to get in the full Christmas spirit can opt for a four-night trip departing on the 22nd of December, which allows customers to experience the magic of Christmas Day in Lapland.

TUI will continue to run its Lapland day trips, the perfect way to enjoy the Christmas cheer with a festive - packed visit to Kittilia, with trips running from December 1 –January 2, giving customers more flexibility.

Those travelling to the most Christmassy place on earth can choose from a range of stand-out festive resorts, including the SnowClubs Snowy Wilderness Lodge and Lapland Hotel Hetta, both of which are ideal for those wanting a truly magical winter wonderland experience.

Then there is the Glass Resort, a best-seller tucked away in the forest of Rovaniemi. Each tepee-shaped apartment is made of glass so customers can easily see panoramic views of the snow-covered landscape.

TUI’s Lapland Winter 2024 programme will be available to book for customers with flights available from seven regional airports; Gatwick, Birmingham, East Midlands, Newcastle, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester.

Richard Sofer Business Development and Commercial Director comments: “Lapland has always been an important destination for TUI, and even more so because we know how much this magical destination means to our customers.

“At TUI we like to make dreams such as seeing the Northern Lights, meeting Santa in his home, and husky sleigh-riding in the snow, become a reality, and ensure that families make memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Lapland 2024 winter programme will be available in TUI retail stores and independent travel agents.

Visitors gather outside of Santa’s office at Santa Claus Village on the Arctic Circle near Lapland on December 21, 2002.

The flight programme is as follows, all Glasgow departures are highlighted in bold:

Three- and four-night stays:

Kittila:

Mondays: 2nd December – 23rd December from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, East Midlands

Wednesdays: 4th December – 26th December from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow

Thursdays: 5th December – 2nd January from Gatwick, Manchester

Thursdays: 5th December – 26th December from Birmingham and East Midlands

Sundays: 1st December – 29th December from Gatwick, Manchester

Sundays 1st December 22nd December from Glasgow and Bristol

Rovaniemi:

Wednesdays: 4th December – 26th December from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle

Sundays: 1st December – 22nd December from Gatwick, Manchester Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle

Ivalo:

Wednesdays: 4th December – 26th December from Gatwick, Manchester

Sundays: 1st December – 22nd December from Gatwick, Manchester

Kuusamo:

Wednesdays: 4th December – 26th December from Gatwick, Manchester

Sundays: 1st December – 22nd December from Gatwick, Manchester

Day trip programme:

You can take a day trip to Lapland with TUI on: