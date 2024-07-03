Glasgow Traffic: M8 slip road at Glasgow Airport to close overnight for a week this month with diversions in place
The M8 will close at Junction 29 near Glasgow Airport for a week later this month
Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential overnight resurfacing on the westbound M8 at Junction 29, including the Junction 29 off-slip, from Monday 15th July until Sunday 21st July, between the hours of 9pm and 6am each night.
This work will be completed using overnight road closures and signed diversions will be in operation:
- Traffic intending to use the Junction 29 off-slip road will be diverted onto the A737 at Junction 28A, travelling west to Linclive Interchange and returning eastbound to the St James Interchange.
- Traffic wishing to continue travelling on the westbound M8 will follow the diversion above, and at St James Interchange will follow the A726 Barnsford Road, continue to the A898 Erskine Bridge and take the first exit at the roundabout onto the slip road for the M898. Traffic will then continue to the M8 Junction 30 (Craigton) and join the slip road for the westbound M8.
- Traffic for Glasgow Airport will take the eastbound M8 Junction 28 on-slip and then the Junction 27 eastbound off-slip, turning to head west at Junction 27 and then following the diversion above.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.
Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.
