Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M8 will close at Junction 29 near Glasgow Airport for a week later this month

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential overnight resurfacing on the westbound M8 at Junction 29, including the Junction 29 off-slip, from Monday 15th July until Sunday 21st July, between the hours of 9pm and 6am each night.

This work will be completed using overnight road closures and signed diversions will be in operation:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic intending to use the Junction 29 off-slip road will be diverted onto the A737 at Junction 28A, travelling west to Linclive Interchange and returning eastbound to the St James Interchange.

Traffic wishing to continue travelling on the westbound M8 will follow the diversion above, and at St James Interchange will follow the A726 Barnsford Road, continue to the A898 Erskine Bridge and take the first exit at the roundabout onto the slip road for the M898. Traffic will then continue to the M8 Junction 30 (Craigton) and join the slip road for the westbound M8.

Traffic for Glasgow Airport will take the eastbound M8 Junction 28 on-slip and then the Junction 27 eastbound off-slip, turning to head west at Junction 27 and then following the diversion above.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.