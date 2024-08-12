Glasgow Caledonian University former chancellor sworn in as Bangladesh interim leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Muhammad Yunus has been named the interim leader of Bangladesh following the dissolution of the previous government

The former chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University, Professor Muhammed Yunas, has been named interim leader of Bangladesh after former leader Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign amidst student protests under the non-cooperation movement.

Muhammed Yunas was named the interim leader following the dissolution of Bangladeshi parliament on August 6, 2024. The former government was viewed by many in the country to be authoritarian and dictatorial. He was chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University from 2012 to 2018 and maintains a connection to the institution as Chancellor Emeritus.

On 8 August 2024, he took the oath of office and has been serving as the Chief Advisor of the 2024 Bangladesh interim government. He previously expressed support for the non-cooperation movement and his distaste of the previous government, the Professor has spent his time in power so far visiting injured people in the protests.

Yunus has threatened to resign if violence continues, and has vowed to crackdown on those conspiring to commit more violence.

The founder of the pioneering Bangladeshi micro-lending Grameen Bank, Muhammed Yunus is often referred to as "the world's banker to the poor" for his model in microlending to the poor, a method which has been adopted in developing countries across the world.

Emeritus Chancellor and Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus | Contributed

He also ran the Grameen Scotland Foundation, launched in 2012 - aimed to alleviate economic, health and social inequalities in some of Scotland's poorest communities.

Despite taking over as the interim leader of the Bangladeshi government, in 2012 he stood down from his role as Chairman of Grameen bank following a long-running row with the political establishment at the time. Authorities claimed it was due to the Yunus being over legal-retirement age (then 71, now 84), though others believe it to be politically motivated.

Glasgow Caledonian University released a statement on social media, they said: “Congratulations to our Emeritus Chancellor and Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as Bangladesh's interim leader.”