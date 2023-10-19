Storm Babet has brought disruption to Glasgow’s travel services and city streets today - with more to come later this evening

A red severe weather warning has been issued in parts of the country, the storm has already being causing disruption to public transport in Glasgow.

Are flights at Glasgow Airport delayed / cancelled by Storm Babet?

Flights at Glasgow Airport are being impacted by the storm as flights to and from the airport have been cancelled already today such as flights heading to Reykjavik, Kirkwall and Dublin.

What will the weather be like over the weekend in Glasgow?

The rain is set to pour down on Glasgow over the weekend with Friday getting the brunt of the bad weather with the Met Office reporting that winds could reach up to 45 miles per hour.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “We’re going to see prolonged heavy rain, where we could see 200 to 250 millimetres of rain falling within a day which is well over a month’s worth of rainfall for eastern parts of Scotland.

“We’re likely to see flooding, power disruption, travel disruption, there is a risk to life as well.

“There’s also an amber wind warning out for eastern parts of Scotland, where we could see gusts of 60 to 70 miles an hour, just adding to the extremely dangerous weather coming for parts of Scotland.”

Are trains operating in Glasgow during Storm Babet this weekend?

Trains services are currently running from Glasgow Queen Street station but some services have already been cancelled with passengers being advised to plan ahead.