The Health and Care Experience Survey can be used to definitively rank the best GP’s in Glasgow by the metric of patient satisfaction post-appointment.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

The survey results are released by The Scottish Government every two years. Across Scotland 69% of people rated their overall experience of their General Practice as good or excellent; a slight increase since the last survey in 2021/22 (67%), but still lower than the survey prior to that in 2019/20 (79%).

Over 107,000 people registered with a General Practice in Scotland responded to the survey, giving an overall response rate of 20%.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we share the top 20 best GP surgeries in Glasgow, according to the survey’s positive response percentage to the question: “Overall, how would you rate the care provided by your General Practice?

1 . Drs McAlpine, Walker & Pettigrew Drs McAlpine, Walker & Pettigrew in Partick received 100% positive care ratings in the Health and Care Experience Survey 2024. | Google Maps

2 . Dr Ho Chong Teck Dr Ho Chong Teck operating out of Woodside Health & Care Centre in Maryhill received 97% positive care ratings in the Health and Care Experience Survey 2024. | Google Maps

3 . Drs Geddes & Partners Drs Geddes & Partners in Shawlands is the ninth highest rated GP in Glasgow - they received 97% positive care ratings in the Health and Care Experience Survey 2024. | Google Maps