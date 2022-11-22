Glasgow’s Style Mile Christmas Carnival coming back to city centre this weekend

Christmas performers, dancers, and musicians will parade through the city centre this Sunday - featuring live performances from Glaswegian carollers and choirs. Santa has also been tipped to make an appearance at the event.

Glasgow city centre will be filled with the spirit of the festive season when the Style Mile Christmas Carnival makes a spectacular return this weekend.

A host of performers, dancers and musicians will parade through the streets around George Square and the Style Mile on Sunday, November 27 (12.30-4pm) as part of the city’s ongoing programme of Christmas events.

Glasgow Loves Christmas has unveiled plans for the carnival, which promises a magical afternoon of entertainment for all, from Christmas shoppers to youngsters, parents and grandparents.

A variety of festive characters are set to sing and dance their way through the heart of the city, including the Glasgow Loves Christmas Snowflake Chandelier and Christmas tree dance troupes, Giant Selfie Elfie and his troupe, the Snowmen and Elves Brass Band, Polar Bear and his Arctic Friends, Holly and the Ivy Stiltwalkers and the Giant Christmas Magic Bauble.

The crowds will also be treated to festive performances by junior members of Glasgow’s Vivace Theatre School and Christmas carols sung by the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Choir, with Santa Claus flying in on his sleigh to join the carnival and help spread the Christmas cheer.

The Style Mile Christmas Carnival will pass through the following locations:

the cross of Buchanan Street and St Vincent Street,

Royal Exchange Square

Gordon Street

Outside of Princes Square

House of Fraser

The cross of Argyle Street and Miller Street

The cross of Argyle Street and Virginia Street.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, said: “It’s great to welcome back the Style Mile Christmas Carnival. The variety of entertainment available promises fun for everyone and adds to the wonderful line-up of festive events taking place across Glasgow in the run-up to Christmas. The carnival offers people the chance to experience some fantastic performances while choosing gifts from our city centre shops or enjoying the hospitality of our bars, cafes and restaurants.”

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the 2022 festive season in Glasgow, with St Enoch Square and George Square both hosting Christmas Fairs and the ever-popular Glasgow Santa Dash back for the first time since 2019.