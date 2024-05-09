Glaswegians given opportunity for input of Clydeside Avenues project on Broomielaw and Clyde Street
A consultation event to be held at The Briggait arts centre on Wednesday, May 15, will give those coming along the chance to find out more about two of the Avenue projects coming to Glasgow city centre - the Broomielaw and Clyde Street Avenues.
Currently work is underway for the Avenues project on both Argyle Street and Sauchiehall Street - with work set to begin soon on the Broomielaw and Clyde Street Avenues.
This drop-in event, which will take place between noon - 3pm on 15 May at The Briggait (141 Bridge Street), will offer the chance to speak to the team working on the project, view the plans for both of these Avenues, and give feedback on these.
For those who cannot the attend the event, there will still be the chance to comment by filling in an online questionnaire (available beginning from May 15 until June 14) at: http://www.ironsidefarrar.com/glasgowavenues/consultation-br-cs.html.
The Avenues programme will transform city centre streets and when complete will form a network of connected routes that are ‘not only more attractive and accessible for all those who use them as places in which to live, work, shop, study or invest in, but are safer and more easily maintained.’
Glaswegians can expect from the Avenues project:
- Green/blue infrastructure (such as street trees, planting and Rain Gardens)
- Enhanced and widened footways
- Single surface crossing points
- Segregated cycle lanes
- Reduced street clutter
- Intelligent Street Lighting (ISL) and improved lighting features
Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Neighbourhood Services and Assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “The investment being made in the Avenues reflects the changes that are now taking place in the city centre, and the proposals for the Broomielaw and Clyde Street are great examples of that. The consultation event at The Briggait on 15 May offers the opportunity to go along and find out more about how the Avenues work will benefit these key city centre streets.”
The £115million Avenues programme in the city centre is funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, which is funded by the Scottish and UK Governments. The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both governments each provide £500million of funding for infrastructure projects.
