The Avenues project is coming to two locations along the Clydeside - Clyde Street and the Broomielaw - and Glaswegians are now being consulted

A consultation event to be held at The Briggait arts centre on Wednesday, May 15, will give those coming along the chance to find out more about two of the Avenue projects coming to Glasgow city centre - the Broomielaw and Clyde Street Avenues.

Currently work is underway for the Avenues project on both Argyle Street and Sauchiehall Street - with work set to begin soon on the Broomielaw and Clyde Street Avenues.

This drop-in event, which will take place between noon - 3pm on 15 May at The Briggait (141 Bridge Street), will offer the chance to speak to the team working on the project, view the plans for both of these Avenues, and give feedback on these.

For those who cannot the attend the event, there will still be the chance to comment by filling in an online questionnaire (available beginning from May 15 until June 14) at: http://www.ironsidefarrar.com/glasgowavenues/consultation-br-cs.html.

The Avenues programme will transform city centre streets and when complete will form a network of connected routes that are ‘not only more attractive and accessible for all those who use them as places in which to live, work, shop, study or invest in, but are safer and more easily maintained.’

The Broomielaw is currently undergoing the ‘Broomielaw District Regeneration Framework (DRF)’ which was approved in June 2019 and work is now progressing to deliver the action plan. The action plan focuses on the River Park, the M8, Great Streets and Spaces, Mobility, Great Buildings and transforming Broomielaw into a place which is vibrant at all times of day and at the weekend. The current timescale for completion is 2025. While the Avenues project is expected to begin this year.

Glaswegians can expect from the Avenues project:

Green/blue infrastructure (such as street trees, planting and Rain Gardens)

Enhanced and widened footways

Single surface crossing points

Segregated cycle lanes

Reduced street clutter

Intelligent Street Lighting (ISL) and improved lighting features

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Neighbourhood Services and Assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “The investment being made in the Avenues reflects the changes that are now taking place in the city centre, and the proposals for the Broomielaw and Clyde Street are great examples of that. The consultation event at The Briggait on 15 May offers the opportunity to go along and find out more about how the Avenues work will benefit these key city centre streets.”

