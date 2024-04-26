These are the best performing state high schools in Greater Glasgow that have appeared in the top 50 league tables of academic attainment in 2023, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top performing school in Glasgow this year was Jordanhill High School - for the eighth year in a row, aided by the fact it is a school funded by the Scottish Government, and not the local authority.

Jordanhill is the only school of its type in Scotland, and it’s success could reflect that academic attainment is heavily influenced by the amount of money and attention given to the education in specific schools.

It’s also of note that the rest of the top five are from schools in local authority’s directly adjacent to Glasgow.

21 high schools in Greater Glasgow (within Glasgow or within council areas that share a boundary with Glasgow) appeared in the top 50 schools in Scotland for academic achievement - this means that Greater Glasgow schools make up 42% of the top 50 schools in Scotland.

These exam tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from their local authority, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above , such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

This should serve as an insight to the school system in Glasgow, and provide parents and students with insight into the performance of their school.

1 . Jordanhill School - Glasgow Jordanhill School is the 1st in Glasgow, Greater Glasgow, and Scotland. 89% of school leavers achieved 5 Highers or more. 584 pupils attended the school.

2 . Bearsden Academy - East Dunbartonshire Bearsden Academy was the best performing school in East Dunbartonshire - and second in Greater Glasgow and Scotland. 81% of school leavers achieved five Highers or more. The school has a roll of 1,213 pupils.

3 . Mearns Castle High School - East Renfrewshire Ranked 3rd in Greater Glasgow and Scotland, and 1st in East Renfrewshire is Mearns Castle High School. 80% of school leavers achieved 5 Highers or more. 1,468 pupils attended the school.