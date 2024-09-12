Historic Glasgow café which featured in Trainspotting suffers fire damage

The cafe has been serving Glaswegians for over 100 years

Jaconelli’s Cafe on Maryhill Road has been damaged by a fire during the night as valuables from the café sat outside on the street this morning.

The art-deco café has been serving locals for over 100 years and is a throwback to Glasgow’s past with it still retaining many old features such as a the famous jukebox in the corner.

It is well known for starring in the 1996 film Trainspotting as the spot where Spud and Renton share a milkshake before Spud heads off for a job interview. Trainspotting stars are not the only famous faces to have popped into the café as Billy Connolly also stopped by one day to sample an ice cream made after him.

It is not yet known how bad the damage is to the café, but it would be such a loss to the local area as well as the wider Glasgow community as it has built itself as a Glasgow institution after a century.

Taking to GoFundMe, Kathryn Mitchell said: “I am fundraising to help a café that most people will know and have grown up with.

“In the early hours of Thursday 12th September a fire broke out in this cafe and destroyed a small friendly run business.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told us: “We were alerted at 2.56am on Thursday, 12 September to reports of a building fire in Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the city's Maryhill Road, where firefighters were met by a fire within a ground floor commercial premises.

"Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

"There were no casualties."