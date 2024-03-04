Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s only circular castle, Rothesay Castle on the Isle of Bute, has re-opened to visitors after essential conservation work.

The castle, which is managed by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), had temporary access restrictions in place as part of its high-level masonry programme, which looks at the effect of climate change on historic sites in combination with other factors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can now once again enjoy the castle’s history, which dates from the 11th century, when the Hebrides, including Bute, were given to Norway by Edgar of Scotland. However, the king’s descendants were determined to recover the islands, and by 1200 they had succeeded. Rothesay Castle, with its formidable defences and unique design, was built soon after to protect Rothesay against further sieges by the Norwegians.

Further works took place in the grounds in the later 1400s, with the addition of an impressive gatehouse and St Michael’s Chapel in the courtyard. Having then fallen into ruins, the castle was restored in the 1800s.

Rothesay Castle is also famous for its ties to the Stewarts, as it was a royal castle from 1371. To this day, the heir to the throne still has the title Duke of Rothesay.

The castle is the latest site to re-open following inspections and necessary repairs to the masonry, as part of HES’ high-level masonry project and also repairs to the bridge that provides access.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The High-Level Masonry Programme, which is the result of ongoing risk assessment and sample surveys, assesses the impact of climate change on sites as well as the scale of deterioration caused by a number of other factors, including the materials used in the building’s construction, its age and physical location. Whilst this is not an issue unique to Scotland, HES is believed to be amongst the first heritage managers to approach it in this way, with the results shared with peer organisations.

Rothesay Castle has re-opened to visitors following essential conservation work

Craig Mearns, Director of Operations at HES, said: “Rothesay Castle is a wonderful site and I am delighted that we are now in a position to re-open. I know how much this means to the local community and economy”

Visitors are encouraged to book before visiting. Further details, including opening times, are available on the Historic Environment Scotland website.

In celebration of the re-opening, Rothesay Castle will also play host to a community-led “Return to the Ramparts” event on Sunday 17th March. The event will be run in partnership with Bute BID, Achievement Bute, Bute Museum and VisitScotland (Bute), with participation from Friends of Rothesay Castle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will be open to all and will feature fun and creative family activities, such as crown making and soap carving.

“Return to the Ramparts” can be pre booked online and walk ups will also be welcomed on the day.