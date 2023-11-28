Plans to demolish the historic building to be replaced with an 18-storey student accommodation block have been refused after backlash from councillors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow city council have rejected plans to demolish Glasgow’s former flagship Marks and Spencer’s store.

The proposals would have seen the 1930s Art Deco facade saved, though the rest of the building razed and then rebuilt as a new 57m tall development comprising of student and other residential accommodation for “around 500”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, five councillors voted in favour of accepting the plans and five against. The chair made their casting vote with developer Fusion Students’ proposals for the 18-storey block refused.

The main reasons given for by the councillors who opposed consent were its "impact on the conservation area", with particular regard to views, a lack of mixed-tenure in the proposed development and over-concentration of student accommodation in the area.

17 representations had been received in relation to the planning application, consisting of 12 objections, one neutral comment and four letters of support.

Marks and Spencer faces an uncertain future after plans were rejected by Glasgow City Council today (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Particular consideration was given by councillors on the scale of the impact the building would have on the city centre given its size, amidst other concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those in support of the plans stated that the development will bring “economic benefit” to the area and increase footfall.

A spokesperson for developers, Fusion Students, previously said: “Glasgow is a first-class university city with several world-renowned educational institutions which attract students from across the globe,” they said.

“The delivery of high-quality accommodation for a growing student population is required to enable to city to maintain it’s position as an educational powerhouse on the global stage.

“Our studies have shown that there is a significant undersupply of purpose-built student accommodation in the city, with 73% of the city’s growing student population unable to access this valuable type of accommodation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This shortage often leads students into privately rented accommodation, creating pressure on the local housing market.

“By bringing first-class purpose-built accommodation to the city, coupled with carefully thought-out public realm spaces and new retail units, we believe our proposals will enhance this historic street in the heart of Glasgow city centre.”