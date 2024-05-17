Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hoolie in the Hydro is making it’s way to New York this year for a special showcase of Scottish culture in Carnegie Hall for New York City Tartan Week 2024

Scotland's ‘cultural extravaganza’, Hoolie in the Hydro, is crossing the Atlantic for an unprecedented event in the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Spearheaded by musician and broadcaster Gary Innes, the visionary behind Scotland's biggest night of traditional music, this historic event is set to take place on Saturday April 5 2025 at 8pm, as part of NYC Tartan Week.

Hoolie in New York promises an unforgettable evening of vibrant Scottish music and culture, showcasing world-renowned talent from throughout Scotland to the Big Apple. Scottish supergroup Mànran will be part of this ground-breaking night. The multi award-winning, electrifying band, who are known for their fusion of traditional tunes with contemporary influences, will feature the masterful accordion playing of founding member Gary Innes himself.

Joining them will be the critically acclaimed and internationally renowned vocalist Julie Fowlis and her band. Celebrated world-wide for her breath-taking voice and soul-stirring interpretations of both Gaelic and English songs. Julie gained global recognition for her contributions to the soundtrack of Disney-Pixar's animated film ‘Brave’, particularly for performing the iconic song ‘Touch the Sky’.

Julie Fowlis said: "Stepping onto the stage at Carnegie Hall with my own band for Hoolie in New York will be something very special. Showcasing our musical tradition on such an iconic stage is testament to the strength of the Scottish traditional music scene, and to be a part of this ever evolving tradition is both humbling and exhilarating.

“With 'Brave' opening doors across the USA, I've been fortunate to witness first-hand the growing appreciation for our culture and heritage. This show is not just a performance; it's a celebration of our journey and a chance to share our stories with the world."

Adding to the allure of the evening is the incomparable Alan Cumming, who will bring his unique charm and wit as the host for the evening.

Adding to the star-studded line-up is the legendary Dougie MacLean, whose poignant songwriting and emotive performances, including his well-known song ‘Caledonia’, have earned him international acclaim.

‘Caledonia’ holds a special place in the hearts of many and is often referred to as Scotland’s “unofficial national anthem”, resonating deeply with listeners around the world. Dougie has a close connection to Andrew Carnegie himself, the hall’s founder and creator, as he has one of his upright pianos in his home in Perthshire which was gifted to Dougie by Carnegie’s granddaughter.

Scotland's next generation will also be showcased with the Oban High School Pipe Band who will deliver their immaculate performance that highlights the rich heritage of Scottish piping and drumming under the watchful eye of Pipe Major and piping royalty Angus MacColl.

As the festivities unfold on the iconic stage of Carnegie Hall, guests can expect a fusion of traditional Scottish sounds and contemporary flair, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.

Gary Innes and Alan Cumming in Carnegie Hall., where Hoolie in New York will be hosted.

Carnegie Hall holds a special significance for both Scotland and the world of music. Founded by Scottish American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, its walls have echoed with the melodies of countless legends. Now, with Hoolie in New York, Carnegie Hall will once again serve as a beacon of cultural exchange, honouring its Scottish heritage while embracing the global community.

Organiser Gary Innes said: “Bringing the spirit of the Hoolie to Carnegie Hall has been a work in progress for over two years now and I am over the moon to finally be able to share this exciting news.

“As arguably one of the world's most recognisable musical halls, which traditionally showcases orchestral performances alongside iconic artists – such as the Beatles, Nina Simone, and Tina Turner – to have Scottish traditional music ringing out across its infamous red velvet seats is testament to the continuing rise in popularity of our country’s musical heritage. Hoolie in New York highlights the power of our music to transcend borders and unite people and I am thrilled to share Scotland's rich musical tradition with audiences in New York City and beyond.”

BBC ALBA will be the primary UK broadcaster building on 2023’s successful collaboration with Hoolie in the Hydro 2023.

MG ALBA Director of Content, Margaret Cameron said: “Hoolie in New York will be a brilliant showcase of Scottish and Gaelic talent in NYC and MG ALBA is delighted to confirm funding for this transatlantic gem and to be able to offer it to BBC ALBA audiences.”