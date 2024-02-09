Register
Best pizza in Glasgow: 20 of the best pizza restaurants in Glasgow as ranked by Glaswegians

The best pizzas in Glasgow nominated by the people who know the city best, Glaswegians

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:50 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 12:51 GMT

Who knows Glasgow better than Glaswegians? That's why we asked our readers for their opinions on the best pizza in Glasgow.

Glasgow truly has some incredible pizzas and if you're as big as a pizza fan as us, you'll have todays date (February 9) marked in your calendar, that's right - it's a happy National Pizza Day to all those that celebrate.

Last year we definitively ranked pizzas in our capacity as food and drink journalists here in Glasgow - it sure was controversial - check it out here.

On the other hand, if you fancy saying bah humbug! to National Pizza Day - check out our gallery on the best kebabs in Glasgow ranked definitively by the Shawarma Police.

Glaswegians let us know their favourite pizzas based on factors only known to them, but there's many things that go into a good pizza: cheese to sauce ratio, dough consistency, tastiness, service, and a range of near infinite factors. Of course we have to take personal taste and preference into account, who are we to judge.

From Neapolitan to Sicilian to New York-style, all types of pizza were nominated by Glaswegian - take a look below to see the best pizzas in Glasgow, as ranked by Glaswegians.

Mi Amore! Would you look at that Burrata pizza from Ristorante Pieno on Hope Street. No wonder one of our readers suggested it.

1. Ristorante Pieno

Mi Amore! Would you look at that Burrata pizza from Ristorante Pieno on Hope Street. No wonder one of our readers suggested it.

One Glaswegian shared their thoughts on the best pizza in Glasgow, 'Tony Macaroni', they said, and elaborated no further.

2. Tony Macaroni

One Glaswegian shared their thoughts on the best pizza in Glasgow, 'Tony Macaroni', they said, and elaborated no further.

Bier Halle does pizzas? Apparently so, although I imagine the quality can be debated. Anything would taste good after four steins of lager.

3. Bier Halle

Bier Halle does pizzas? Apparently so, although I imagine the quality can be debated. Anything would taste good after four steins of lager.

Many Glaswegians suggested Glasgow's most famous pizzeria. Paesano has been around for years now and has built up quite the reputation as king of Neapolitan pizzas in Glasgow - although there are plenty of contenders looking to contest the crown these days.

4. Paesano

Many Glaswegians suggested Glasgow's most famous pizzeria. Paesano has been around for years now and has built up quite the reputation as king of Neapolitan pizzas in Glasgow - although there are plenty of contenders looking to contest the crown these days.

