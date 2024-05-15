Huge British retailer confirms opening date in former Debenham's site on Argyle Street
The hotly anticipated new Next store on Argyle Street, set to open in the bottom unit of the old Glasgow Debenham’s building, has shared a new opening date for the shop.
Formerly occupied by Topman before the firms closure in late 2020, the new Next store moved from its former premises across the road - which is now operated by European shoe retailer, Deichmann.
This is the third time that the retailer has pushed back their opening date, as the store was first thought to open in October 2023, then January 2024, but now signage indicates the Next store on Argyle Street will open Autumn 2024.
Unless the opening is pushed back again, Glaswegians can expect the Next store on Argyle Street to open during September, October or November 2024.
