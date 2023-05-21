Register
Huge new B&M with garden centre set to open in Barrhead this summer

The new B&M will open this summer!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 21st May 2023, 11:46 BST

B&M have announced the launch of a brand-new store and Garden Centre in Barrhead.

The launch of the new store will create 45 jobs for local people.

The brand new 21,390sqft store will officially be opening its doors at 8am on Saturday, June 17.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including a range of food, drink, and pet food.

There will also be a fantastic of ‘quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more’.

The store will also boast its own 7,556sqft garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”

