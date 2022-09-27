Ian Brown has been the subject of controversy as fans seem split on his latest solo sets on his UK tour.

Ian Brown has been getting some mixed feedback from fans in reaction to his recent solo tour across the UK, following his gig at the O2 Academy in Glasgow last night, September 26.

The frontman of legendary Britpop band, The Stone Roses, has been playing entirely solo on his new tour - singing to a backing track rather than having a live band supporting his vocals.

Some fans expectations were shattered by the set in Glasgow last night, while others seemed to enjoy the singer’s solo set, which followed on from his equally controversial gig in Leeds on Sunday, September 25.

In response to the controversy, Ian Brown wrote on Twitter last night: “GLASGOW. HATERS HATE AND LOVERS LOVE!”

Ian Brown will play again tonight at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh, and will continue touring in England until he finishes up on Friday October 7 at the O2 Academy in Brixton.

One gig attendee was less than impressed with the singers performance, writing on Twitter: “There were a couple of highlights as he does have some outstanding tunes but singing with no band is taking the p*ss out of fans who have paid good money.

“The fan engagement here is nil. For Everyone A Refund!”

Ian Brown’s latest single release ‘Little Seed, Big Tree’ was taken off of Spotify for ‘promoting dangerous false, deceptive, and misleading content about Covid-19’ as they believed it to be expressing anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine sentiment.

Ian Brown performs at the O2 Academy in Leeds

Another fan was pleased with Ian’s set, he wrote: “Don’t always believe what you read on Twitter! @ianbrown absolutely smashed it out the park in Glasgow tonight. Fantastic performance.”

Several fans on Twitter reported walking out of the gig mid-set, while others said they loved the singers performance.

One other fan was outraged by the Stone Roses star’s performance, they wrote: “What made you think singing to a backing track and playing none of your Stone Roses back catalogue in Glasgow tonight was a good idea?