Jamie T will be returning to the stage with a new band tour later this year.

The indie rock singer announced a brand new UK tour that will see him perform in nine cities across the nation.

The tour will come just a few months after the release of his first album in six years. The album The Theory Of Whatever is expected to release.

So, when is Jamie T coming to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the musician’s upcoming tour.

When is Jamie T coming to Glasgow?

Jamie T is scheduled to perform at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Monday 14 November 2022.

Can I get tickets to his Glasgow show?

Tickets go on general sale from 8 July 2022 at 9am.

Tickets will be available for purchase from Live Nation. Fans can set a reminder for when the tickets launch via the website.

Will there be a presale event?

To get access to a presale, exclusively done through Jamie T’s website , you must preorder his new album The Theory Of Everything.

After the presale, the tickets will then be available for general sale via the Alexandra Palace website, and will be going on sale at 9am on Friday 8 July.

The tickets will be £40, and will also include a Restoration Levy of £1.50 which is charged by the venue.

What is a possible set list?

While the tour has yet to kick off so setlist information is limited, setlist.fm has released the musician’s set from Glastonbury which could give fans a better idea of what to expect.

There is no doubt that songs from this setlist will be used, however, fans can also expect to hear their favourite songs from his upcoming album expected to release at the end fo July 2022.

The setlist was as follows:

The Old Style Raiders

Operation

Salvador

Limits Lie

Don’t You Find

The Prophet

Dragon Bones

If You Got The Money

St George Wharf Tower (Live Debut)

Back In The Game

Rabbit Hole

368

The Man’s Machine

Sheila

Sticks ‘n’ Stones

Zombie

Where else in the UK is Jamie T performing?

The nine-show tour will be kicking off in Newcastle in November this year.

His full list of UK tour dates, including his London show are:

10 November - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

11 November - Birmingham, O2 Academy

12 November - Leeds, O2 Academy

14 November - Glasgow, O2 Academy

15 November - Sheffield, O2 Academy

17 November - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

18 November - London, Alexandra Palace

21 November - Cardiff, The Great Hall

22 November - Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall

Who is Jamie T?

Jamie T, born Jamie Alexander Treays, is an English singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer from Wimbledon in South London.

Jamie released his critically acclaimed debut album Panic Prevention in 2007.

Lily Allen provided backing vocals on the song "Rawhide" the B-side to the re-release of "Sheila" on 7 May 2007.

The album went on to be shortlisted as one of the 12 nominees for the Mercury Prize.

Panic Prevention has also received frequent name-checks in the ‘best albums of the decade’ lists, including: No. 13 out of 50 in Observer Music Monthly and No. 53 out of 100 in NME.

Since Panic Prevention Jamie T has released four other albums, which were Kings & Queens (2009), Carry on the Grudge (2014), Trick (2016), and he most recent album TheTheory of Whatever is scheduled to be released in July 2022.